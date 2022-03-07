Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
