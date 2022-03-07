Apella Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after buying an additional 87,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSSC opened at $60.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.