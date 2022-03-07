Apella Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

