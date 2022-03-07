Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.