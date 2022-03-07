Apella Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $180.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $178.97 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

