Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Update

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.21. 1,023,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,257. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $241,089,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

