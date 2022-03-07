Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 275,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
