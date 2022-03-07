Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.40

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 1809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,330 shares of company stock worth $4,104,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

