Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Anaplan stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

