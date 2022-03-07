Analyzing Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) and The Competition

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VLON – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5657 20059 42469 825 2.56

Vallon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.36%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,359.76% -132.84% -12.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -4.15 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $240.02 million -0.30

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy. It also develops ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of Ritalin. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

