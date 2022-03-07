Analysts Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.92. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.