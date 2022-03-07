Analysts Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

