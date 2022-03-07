Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $748.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.19. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.