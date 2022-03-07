Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

