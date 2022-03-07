Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.01. Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mattel by 9.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mattel by 298.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 461,243 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.