Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will announce $194.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

