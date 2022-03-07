Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce $554.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $543.20 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 477,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

