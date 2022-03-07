Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ARGO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 175,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,761. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

