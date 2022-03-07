Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

