Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

ASYS opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

