Amon Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Amon has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4,924.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amon Profile

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

