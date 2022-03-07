Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

