Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will announce $79.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $366.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $513.57 million, with estimates ranging from $490.65 million to $536.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.