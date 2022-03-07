AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of AMSF opened at $46.86 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.