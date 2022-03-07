American International Group Inc. Sells 52,846 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

