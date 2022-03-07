American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,930 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 102,008 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. 227,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

