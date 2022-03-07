American International Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ambarella worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.61. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,845 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.