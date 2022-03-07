American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $176.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.03 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.