American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $182.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

