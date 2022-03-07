American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.48 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.