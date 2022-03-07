American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $267.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

