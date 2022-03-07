American International Group Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.23, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.91 and a 200 day moving average of $367.18. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

