American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $17,405,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,414,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

