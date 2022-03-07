American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

