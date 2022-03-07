American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Cannabis stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
