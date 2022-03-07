Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s sales might be negatively impacted from the industry-wide supply constraint. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Also, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. However, it is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses along with solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. It is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

AMBA traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.98 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,287 shares of company stock worth $8,057,845. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 306,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

