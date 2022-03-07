Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 14,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 419,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

