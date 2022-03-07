AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$32.00 by Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) has been given a C$32.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.18. 680,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,652. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$19.78 and a 52 week high of C$29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.07.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

