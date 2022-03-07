Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 7,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alset EHome International stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

