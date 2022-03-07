Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.13

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 56919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

