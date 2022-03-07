Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

