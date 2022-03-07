Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $65,993.84 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
