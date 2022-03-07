Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $65,993.84 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $154.45 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

