Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

