Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 446.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.