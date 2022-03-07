Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $180.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.66. 801,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,238. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

