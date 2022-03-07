Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.83

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 52485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

