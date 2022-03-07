Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.00.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

