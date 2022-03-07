Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

