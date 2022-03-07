Aion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $38.80 million and $6.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.45 or 0.99919498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00224770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00139865 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00264794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00030969 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

