Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Update

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aiadvertising stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -3.06. Aiadvertising has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

About Aiadvertising (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.