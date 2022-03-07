Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 339,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Agenus by 51.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

